AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $21.55, but opened at $18.00. AngioDynamics shares last traded at $18.80, with a volume of 1,861 shares changing hands.

The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $81.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ANGO shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AngioDynamics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

In related news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $112,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,565.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANGO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the first quarter worth about $36,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 36.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 95.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 16.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.17. The stock has a market cap of $621.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

