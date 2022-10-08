Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Security National Bank

Security National Bank reduced its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,926 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Societe Generale upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Chevron from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.20.
Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron
Chevron Stock Performance
Shares of CVX opened at $160.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.21. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $106.17 and a 12 month high of $182.40.
Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.80. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.24 EPS for the current year.
Chevron Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.
Chevron Company Profile
Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.
