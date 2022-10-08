Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Shares Sold by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PBH shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.50.

Shares of NYSE PBH opened at $49.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.29 and a 200 day moving average of $54.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.09. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a one year low of $48.51 and a one year high of $63.83.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $277.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.19 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 13.27%. As a group, research analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

