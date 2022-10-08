Everence Capital Management Inc. Has $638,000 Stock Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 274.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 1,140.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SEDG shares. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $348.00 to $389.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $334.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $316.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet cut SolarEdge Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $389.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.68.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $209.62 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $200.86 and a one year high of $389.71. The firm has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $288.59 and its 200-day moving average is $284.42.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.53). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $727.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.75 million. Equities analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director More Avery sold 3,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $306,884.97. Following the sale, the director now owns 540,101 shares in the company, valued at $45,028,220.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director More Avery sold 3,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $306,884.97. Following the sale, the director now owns 540,101 shares in the company, valued at $45,028,220.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 1,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.68, for a total value of $406,519.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 182,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,816,670.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,571 shares of company stock worth $10,183,247. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.