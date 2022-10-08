GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Stake Boosted by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP increased its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,781 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in GoDaddy by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,754,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,151,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052,975 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP grew its stake in GoDaddy by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 8,250,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $690,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,021 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in GoDaddy by 1,429.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,291,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,794 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in GoDaddy by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,396,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,903,000 after acquiring an additional 727,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freshford Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GoDaddy during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $75.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.07. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.81 and a fifty-two week high of $88.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 147.44% and a net margin of 8.58%. Research analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GoDaddy news, insider Michele Lau sold 7,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $537,403.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,655,104.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michele Lau sold 7,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $537,403.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,655,104.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $49,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,566 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,092. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GDDY shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on GoDaddy to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James reduced their price target on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.75.

GoDaddy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

Further Reading

