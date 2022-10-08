Sepio Capital LP Has $2.03 Million Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Sepio Capital LP cut its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NVO stock opened at $104.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $235.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.91. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $91.51 and a one year high of $122.16.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.10% and a net margin of 32.14%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.5836 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $750.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 750.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $682.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

