Sepio Capital LP Acquires 1,672 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Sepio Capital LP raised its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Biogen by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 648,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,253,000 after buying an additional 117,090 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 119.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 82,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,793,000 after buying an additional 44,799 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 20,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after buying an additional 10,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BIIB shares. Argus upgraded shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.38.

Biogen Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $257.89 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.16 and a twelve month high of $288.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $216.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.42. The company has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.17.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.16. Biogen had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 16.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

