Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Acquired by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP grew its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,009 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Research & Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1,875.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 158 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Cigna by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,939 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cigna

In other Cigna news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total transaction of $2,418,197.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,345,641.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 7,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.89, for a total value of $2,020,853.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,437,991.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $2,418,197.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,345,641.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,580 shares of company stock valued at $4,792,771. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cigna Price Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on CI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cigna from $315.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Cigna from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Cigna from $276.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Cigna in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cigna has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.58.

CI stock opened at $288.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $191.74 and a one year high of $296.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $286.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.84.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $0.78. Cigna had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.71%.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

