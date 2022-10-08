Nicholas Company Inc. Buys 31,050 Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Nicholas Company Inc. raised its stake in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,050 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. owned about 0.22% of Petco Health and Wellness worth $7,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,843,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,432,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,748,000 after purchasing an additional 733,842 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,614,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,738,000 after purchasing an additional 543,389 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,522,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,356,000 after purchasing an additional 837,473 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,641,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,126,000 after purchasing an additional 177,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Down 6.0 %

WOOF stock opened at $10.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.89. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $26.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile



Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

