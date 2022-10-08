iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Lessened by Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 5.9% of Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of IVV opened at $364.33 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $358.53 and a twelve month high of $482.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $399.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $406.73.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

