Community Bank N.A. Sells 650 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Community Bank N.A. reduced its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Norges Bank bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth $938,856,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 1,413.5% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 27,916,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,153,123,000 after purchasing an additional 26,072,056 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 3,475.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,156,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $750,031,000 after purchasing an additional 17,648,324 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,487,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,339,042,000 after purchasing an additional 16,123,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 168.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,168,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $998,402,000 after purchasing an additional 15,182,043 shares in the last quarter. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $42.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $60.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.73. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $27.65 and a 52-week high of $49.83.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.04%.

Several brokerages have commented on SLB. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Benchmark raised shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.78.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

