Community Bank N.A. Has $266,000 Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Community Bank N.A. reduced its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 157.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 45.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG Industries Stock Down 2.9 %

PPG stock opened at $114.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.06 and a 1-year high of $177.32. The stock has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.17.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.06. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. Analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Vertical Research upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Redburn Partners upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $131.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PPG Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.18.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

