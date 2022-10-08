CAPROCK Group Inc. Buys 3,163 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 59.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OKE. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth about $30,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OKE. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.64.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $54.53 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.33. The company has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 106.25%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

