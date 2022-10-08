CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $438,000 Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

CAPROCK Group Inc. decreased its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EMN. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 217.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $72.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.47. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $69.91 and a one year high of $129.48.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.18%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 33.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EMN. Jefferies Financial Group cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $118.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.67.

About Eastman Chemical

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

