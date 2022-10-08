AMF Tjanstepension AB Acquires New Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 62,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 425.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 1,042.9% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $75.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.29. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.54 and a twelve month high of $100.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.38.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.39. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 71.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 20.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. UBS Group set a $95.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $89.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.14.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

