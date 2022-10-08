Trustcore Financial Services LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 77.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 63,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,408,000 after purchasing an additional 30,351 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $219,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 247,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,637,000 after purchasing an additional 22,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 32,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHA opened at $38.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.47. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.42 and a 12 month high of $55.46.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.