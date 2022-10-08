Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Sells 123 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lessened its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $364.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $399.51 and a 200 day moving average of $406.73. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $358.53 and a one year high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

