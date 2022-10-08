KBC Group NV Sells 412,245 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

KBC Group NV reduced its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 49.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 413,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412,245 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.13% of Cloudflare worth $18,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 325.9% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Cloudflare by 109.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Cloudflare by 93.8% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 71.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total value of $2,948,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total transaction of $2,948,171.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 320,304 shares of company stock valued at $21,513,989 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NET. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $60.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.57.

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $55.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.96 and a 12 month high of $221.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.27 and a 200 day moving average of $68.42.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.07). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 23.62% and a negative net margin of 35.66%. The company had revenue of $234.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

