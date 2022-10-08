KBC Group NV Acquires 156,103 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 617,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,103 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.09% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $20,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 8,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $307,436.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,256. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 1.3 %

Several research firms have commented on FITB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.65.

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $33.10 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $31.18 and a 12-month high of $50.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.44.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 29.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.88%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

See Also

