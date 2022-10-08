Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lowered its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 840,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 416,376 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.17% of Synchrony Financial worth $23,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,757,000 after buying an additional 5,771 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $580,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 389.7% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 134,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,223,000 after purchasing an additional 106,768 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $682,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 480,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,343,000 after purchasing an additional 92,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

NYSE SYF opened at $30.84 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $27.22 and a 52 week high of $52.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.53.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 27.06%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This is a boost from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYF. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.87.

About Synchrony Financial

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.