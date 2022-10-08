KBC Group NV Sells 21,128 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 21,128 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.12% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $27,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LH. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 15.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,576,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,525,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,369 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $297,582,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,778,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $468,873,000 after acquiring an additional 253,972 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 555,096 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $130,092,000 after acquiring an additional 192,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,319.4% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 154,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,691,000 after acquiring an additional 143,463 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.75.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

LH stock opened at $205.61 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $203.85 and a 52-week high of $317.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $232.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.29. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 13.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total value of $665,638.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total transaction of $665,638.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $5,265,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,720,017.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,676 shares of company stock worth $14,082,612 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

Further Reading

