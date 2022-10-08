Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $133.64 Million Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,007,226 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 443,477 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.30% of Ford Motor worth $133,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 87.1% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 34,911 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 16,248 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 2.2% in the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 304,715 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after buying an additional 6,428 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $684,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 47.3% in the second quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 40,495 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 12,996 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 18.1% during the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 18,337 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the period. 49.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F stock opened at $12.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $49.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.38. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.54 and a 200-day moving average of $13.94.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

F has been the topic of a number of research reports. Nomura raised Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Ford Motor to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.18.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

