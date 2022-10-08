Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,811,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,231 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.30% of General Mills worth $136,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of General Mills by 18.2% during the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of General Mills by 52.1% during the second quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 94,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,937,000 after acquiring an additional 32,461 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust grew its position in shares of General Mills by 19.6% during the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 13,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of General Mills by 140.1% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 116,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,818,000 after acquiring an additional 68,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:GIS opened at $75.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.08 and a 52-week high of $81.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.89.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total value of $1,215,640.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,865.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total value of $1,215,640.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,865.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $1,180,296.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,865,896.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,570 shares of company stock worth $7,434,941 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GIS. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on General Mills from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.83.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

