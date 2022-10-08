Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $171.98 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,529,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 187,499 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.22% of Canadian National Railway worth $171,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 187.5% during the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

CNI opened at $109.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.86. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $106.61 and a 52-week high of $137.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.05 and its 200-day moving average is $118.71.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 33.32%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.569 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $113.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$162.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Stephens upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Desjardins upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$166.00 to C$173.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.74.

Canadian National Railway Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.