Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $77.68 Million Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 39,971 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.14% of Public Storage worth $77,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 102.5% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 81 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the second quarter worth $26,000. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 180.0% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Public Storage

In other news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total value of $18,235,606.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 175,449 shares in the company, valued at $61,959,814.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total value of $18,235,606.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 175,449 shares in the company, valued at $61,959,814.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total transaction of $70,702.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,915,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,670 shares of company stock worth $18,599,374 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Public Storage Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PSA shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Public Storage from $410.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $367.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.64.

PSA opened at $283.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $325.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $336.72. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $280.83 and a twelve month high of $421.76.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 68.14%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

