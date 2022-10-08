Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $90.43 Million in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,254,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,427,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 1.67% of Azenta as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Azenta during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Azenta in the second quarter worth about $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Azenta in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Azenta during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Azenta from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Azenta from $94.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Azenta to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Azenta stock opened at $41.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.56. Azenta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.50 and a 52 week high of $124.79.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $132.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.70 million. Azenta had a net margin of 391.34% and a return on equity of 1.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Matthew Mcmanus bought 8,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.15 per share, for a total transaction of $501,543.75. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,506.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Azenta news, COO Matthew Mcmanus purchased 8,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.15 per share, for a total transaction of $501,543.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,506.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lindon G. Robertson acquired 4,350 shares of Azenta stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.62 per share, with a total value of $250,647.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,794,901.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

