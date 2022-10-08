Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 40,101 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 369,536 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 40,101 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Motorola Solutions worth $77,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $470,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 1.9 %

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $229.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $242.78 and a 200 day moving average of $227.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.18 and a 12-month high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.22% and a negative return on equity of 571.78%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSI. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total transaction of $127,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,276.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.24, for a total transaction of $2,532,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,804,797.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total value of $127,145.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,276.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,377 shares of company stock valued at $57,064,982 in the last three months. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

