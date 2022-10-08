Kessler Investment Group LLC Reduces Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Kessler Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,518,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,400,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206,711 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,630,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,014,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,324 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in AbbVie by 162.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,497,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,943,993,000 after buying an additional 18,882,699 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,433,269,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 2.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,904,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,588,000 after buying an additional 176,026 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.06.

AbbVie Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $138.76 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.86 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.11 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.89%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading

