Jackson Square Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,558 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 2.6% of Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its stake in AbbVie by 311.3% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays cut their price target on AbbVie to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus cut their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.06.

AbbVie Price Performance

AbbVie stock opened at $138.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $140.14 and its 200 day moving average is $148.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $245.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.67. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $106.86 and a one year high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.