Tnf LLC Sells 1,070 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Tnf LLC lowered its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the quarter. Tnf LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 152.7% during the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 4,623 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 518,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,218,000 after acquiring an additional 23,157 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $138.76 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.86 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.67.

Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.06.

Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.



