Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

NYSE:STZ.B opened at $296.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $54.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 957.16 and a beta of 0.74. Constellation Brands has a one year low of $107.51 and a one year high of $211.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $307.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

About Constellation Brands

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.