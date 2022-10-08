Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Constellation Brands Price Performance
NYSE:STZ.B opened at $296.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $54.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 957.16 and a beta of 0.74. Constellation Brands has a one year low of $107.51 and a one year high of $211.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $307.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.70.
About Constellation Brands
