Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,175 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $3,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $393,224,000. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth about $161,590,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 21.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,824,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,031,753,000 after acquiring an additional 505,401 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 251.9% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 331,612 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $121,115,000 after acquiring an additional 237,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 201.4% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 324,891 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $118,658,000 after acquiring an additional 217,084 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $298.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $317.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $315.64. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $485.83. The company has a market cap of $38.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.27.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.34. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LULU shares. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.69.

In other news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total transaction of $66,490.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,083.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

