Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,938 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Evergy were worth $4,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 4.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 5.4% during the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 26.5% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evergy Price Performance

Shares of EVRG opened at $57.04 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.67 and a twelve month high of $73.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Evergy Announces Dividend

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Evergy had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.5725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 64.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EVRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Evergy from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. UBS Group lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Featured Stories

