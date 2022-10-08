Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 210,829 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 688,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210,829 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 1.0% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $62,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRK. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRK opened at $87.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.50 and a fifty-two week high of $95.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.30.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 42.27%.

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.33.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

