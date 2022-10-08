LS Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 859,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,837,000 after buying an additional 39,756 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 145,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,138,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 144,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,074,000 after buying an additional 9,062 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 18,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRK has been the topic of several research reports. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.2 %

MRK stock opened at $87.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.50 and a one year high of $95.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.47.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.27%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

