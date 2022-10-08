Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 12,592 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,228 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 12,592 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.2% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $76,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 14,069 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,731,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,035 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 26,741 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $77,470,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. 1.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $98.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.07 and a 200 day moving average of $115.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.56 and a twelve month high of $151.55.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $7,729,142.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,365 shares in the company, valued at $22,817,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $86,389.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,459.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $7,729,142.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 226,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,817,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,381 shares of company stock worth $18,324,644 over the last three months. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Alphabet from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. BNP Paribas lowered Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.89.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

