Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Raised by GFG Capital LLC

GFG Capital LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 2.8% of GFG Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 14,069 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,731,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $180,000. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,035 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 26,741 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $77,470,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Alphabet from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Alphabet from $153.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.89.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $7,729,142.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 226,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,817,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total value of $96,837.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,865.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $7,729,142.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,817,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 174,381 shares of company stock worth $18,324,644 in the last quarter. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $98.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.56 and a 1-year high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $27.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

