OLD National Bancorp IN Grows Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 227.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,963 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 9,696 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,675,130,000 after buying an additional 406,429 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in D.R. Horton by 176.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,819,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,327,740,000 after acquiring an additional 11,369,033 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,013,934 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $448,286,000 after purchasing an additional 142,659 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 17.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,771,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,538,000 after purchasing an additional 694,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,680,086 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

DHI stock opened at $71.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.28. The company has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.25 and a 12-month high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.18. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DHI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $82.50 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $388,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,025.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $388,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,025.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $154,940.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,527. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,167 shares of company stock valued at $851,821 over the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About D.R. Horton

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

Featured Articles

