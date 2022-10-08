OLD National Bancorp IN Takes $1.07 Million Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 199.5% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 13,258 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at $542,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at $5,380,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 849,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,852,000 after acquiring an additional 106,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 20,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQR stock opened at $62.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $62.14 and a fifty-two week high of $94.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.97. The stock has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.08%.

EQR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.39.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

