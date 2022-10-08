6,889 Shares in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Acquired by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Raymond James cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $151.34 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.39 and a 1 year high of $228.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $162.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.02. The company has a market cap of $62.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.50 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total transaction of $584,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,651 shares in the company, valued at $29,159,730.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

