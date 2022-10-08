The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by FirstPurpose Wealth LLC

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,929 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of DIS stock opened at $97.16 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $179.25. The stock has a market cap of $177.13 billion, a PE ratio of 56.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.70 and its 200-day moving average is $110.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on DIS. Barclays reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

