TLW Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 17,289 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

TLW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,000. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.9% of TLW Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 19,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 51,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,439,000 after buying an additional 21,871 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,834,000 after buying an additional 18,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 31,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,760.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,760.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $728,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 287,722 shares of company stock valued at $42,327,379 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

NYSE PG opened at $124.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $296.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.58 and a 200-day moving average of $145.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $123.76 and a 1-year high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.913 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.82%.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.