Strs Ohio Grows Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,018,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,168 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 0.7% of Strs Ohio’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Strs Ohio owned about 0.05% of Chevron worth $147,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,000. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 16,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 7,176 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Chevron by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 12,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Chevron by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 35,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 10,654 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 408,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Down 0.9 %

Chevron stock opened at $160.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.13. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $106.17 and a 12 month high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chevron from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Chevron from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.20.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

