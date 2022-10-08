Spire Wealth Management Sells 13,967 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,596 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 13,967 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE VZ opened at $36.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.47. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $36.81 and a one year high of $55.51. The company has a market capitalization of $154.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.39.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Read More

