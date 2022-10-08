AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $81.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.43 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 8.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.04%. AngioDynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. AngioDynamics updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.01-$0.06 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $0.01-0.06 EPS.

AngioDynamics Trading Down 8.3 %

ANGO stock opened at $15.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $621.82 million, a P/E ratio of -23.38 and a beta of 0.90. AngioDynamics has a twelve month low of $14.53 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.99 and a 200-day moving average of $21.17.

In other news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $112,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,822 shares in the company, valued at $534,565.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,750,872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,255,000 after purchasing an additional 46,173 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 21.6% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,882,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,546,000 after purchasing an additional 334,649 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 23.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,266,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,290,000 after purchasing an additional 238,739 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 5.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 496,114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,600,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 35.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 369,315 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,955,000 after purchasing an additional 97,632 shares during the period. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered AngioDynamics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on AngioDynamics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

