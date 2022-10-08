Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The blue-jean maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 37.34% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Levi Strauss & Co. updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.44-$1.49 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.44-1.49 EPS.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Performance

LEVI opened at $14.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $13.67 and a 1 year high of $28.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Insider Activity at Levi Strauss & Co.

In related news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 11,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total value of $168,576.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,217,070.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Levi Strauss & Co.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,800 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 12,757 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,852 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the period. 17.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.91.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

