Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Purchases Shares of 4,749 Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,749 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SMP. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Standard Motor Products by 47.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Standard Motor Products in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. 77.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Standard Motor Products Stock Performance

NYSE:SMP opened at $33.50 on Friday. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.61 and a 1 year high of $55.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.89 and a 200-day moving average of $40.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $731.31 million, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.44.

Standard Motor Products Announces Dividend

Standard Motor Products ( NYSE:SMP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.28). Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $359.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 6,045 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $245,608.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 680,767 shares in the company, valued at $27,659,563.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 6,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $245,608.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 680,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,659,563.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Tesoro sold 1,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $48,633.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,394.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,482 shares of company stock worth $1,020,055. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on SMP shares. TheStreet lowered Standard Motor Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Standard Motor Products in a report on Friday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Standard Motor Products Profile

(Get Rating)

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts that are used in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry with a complementary focus on specialized original equipment parts for manufacturers across agriculture, heavy duty, and construction equipment industries.

Further Reading

