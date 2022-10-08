Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Purchases New Stake in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,896 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FULT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fulton Financial in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fulton Financial by 1,554.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Fulton Financial during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Fulton Financial by 11.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Fulton Financial during the second quarter worth about $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fulton Financial

In related news, EVP Angela M. Snyder sold 4,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $72,539.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,490 shares in the company, valued at $657,199.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fulton Financial Stock Performance

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Fulton Financial to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

NASDAQ:FULT opened at $16.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.54 and its 200-day moving average is $15.88. Fulton Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $19.17.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $240.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.88 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 28.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Fulton Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.04%.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

