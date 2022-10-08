Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Invests $210,000 in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 15.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 8.4% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 7.7% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 153.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SIG. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on Signet Jewelers from $76.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on Signet Jewelers from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

SIG stock opened at $57.36 on Friday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a twelve month low of $48.31 and a twelve month high of $111.92. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.14. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 49.72% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 11.35%.

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Stephen E. Lovejoy sold 6,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $373,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,156,685.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

