Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Takes Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 195.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 8,540.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 564.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ENSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Insider Activity

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total transaction of $173,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,313,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 2,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $214,099.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 210,754 shares in the company, valued at $18,950,999.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total value of $173,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,313,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,264 shares of company stock worth $888,936 over the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Ensign Group stock opened at $82.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.65. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a one year low of $68.29 and a one year high of $94.25.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.94. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The firm had revenue of $732.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.13%.

About The Ensign Group

(Get Rating)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.